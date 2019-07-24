HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A motor scooter driver has died after a serious crash on Tuesday evening.
The crash, which involved another vehicle, closed the intersection of Hamilton Street and Hillside Avenue Tuesday evening.
Police have only identified the victim as a 32-year-old man from East Hartford.
This incident marks the sixth car fatality this year, according to police.
The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
