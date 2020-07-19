(WFSB) - Another stretch of toasty, humid weather has moved into the state, prompting meteorologists at Channel 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron says that today will be hot with highs in the middle 90s.
The combination of heat and moderate humidity will send the heat index soaring to near 100 degrees.
A heat advisory will be in effect for all of Connecticut except along the southeastern shoreline.
Today will likely be the hottest day of the year, thus far.
"The hottest temperature so far at Bradley International is 94 degrees, and that occurred twice, on June 22nd, and July 9th. On Sunday, the temperature could rise as high as 96 to 98 degrees over interior portions of the state," explained Cameron.
There will be some relief at the beaches with highs mostly in the 80s.
Despite the intense heat, the risk for showers and thunderstorms will be minimal.
Monday could potentially be the hottest day when it comes to the heat index.
"Like Sunday, the air temperature is expected to rise well into the 90s, but the heat index could reach 100-105 due to slightly higher humidity. We will also have to be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon," says Cameron.
Some storms could be strong, due to the high instability and an approaching front.
A weak cold front should bring slight relief from the high humidity on Tuesday.
However, it will still be hot, with highs in the lower 90s.
Even though Channel 3 meteorologists are forecasting the hottest weather of the year this weekend and early next week, record heat is unlikely.
Read the full technical discussion here.
