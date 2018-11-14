ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 has been celebrating a milestone over the last week.
Meteorologist Scot Haney marked 20 years at the station on Wednesday.
"I started when I was 34, and now I'm 54," Haney said. "When you look at 34 and think at 54 I'm not going to be in the same job, who's in the same job in television for 20 years? And it's remarkable because I thought I was going to get fired in year one!"
It's hard not to look back on his two decades on Connecticut television and not smile.
No one covers the weather quite like Haney.
Also, no one is more surprised that he's lasted this long than Haney himself.
"I have no self-confidence that I'm going to be there the next day," he recalled. "Every day I look at it and go, 'this could be the last day.' I don't know, maybe that's what keeps me on my toes."
The kid from Comack, Long Island grew up with his parents and two older brothers in the modest home where his mother still lives. He was a regular viewer of the Mary Tyler Moore show and always dreamed of being on TV.
"They had the best time, Lou was the most amazing boss, Mary was terrific, Ted Knight was fantastic, and I thought someday I'm going to work in the newsroom," Haney said.
Getting there was a challenge. He worked everywhere from Pathmark to Brooks Brothers. However, he never gave up on his dream of being on TV.
He started small before making the move to Hartford.
Believe it or not, when he first interviewed for the job at WFSB, he drove home thinking he didn't get it.
"He said 'you're funny, no one in Connecticut likes humor, these people don't have a sense of humor,'" Haney said. "And I said 'no one in Connecticut laughs?' And he says, 'right.'"
But the station took a chance and from the beginning. Haney was the wacky weatherman the state grew to love.
It made the bosses very nervous.
"The news director called me and screamed and hung up and I think I had been there two weeks and I thought, 'I’m going to get fired and I haven't been here two weeks,' and numbers came in and they kept going up and he started liking me more and then 20 years went by," Haney said.
Through all the fun, he was always ready to turn serious when the weather became bad.
"You have to ride that line of credible, and you always want to be credible, so you joke around when the weather's nice, but when it's serious you have to do your job," he said.
In 2007, the weather gig expanded when Haney became the co-host of Better Connecticut. It was another chance for him to show off his fun side.
It wasn't all fun and games, however. He blamed his commitment to work for the end of his 19-year relationship with partner Paul Marte.
"If I weren't in television, would Paul and I still be together? Probably," Haney said. "But I wouldn't change it though, because I'm pretty happy."
There were other moments of notoriety, including a Hartford Courant article that revealed what wasn't a secret, but wasn't out there: He's gay.
"I remember going to say to the bosses, 'they're going to do an article on my house,'" Haney said. "They said 'okay that's fine.' And I was like, 'Paul lives there with me,' and they said 'that's fine.' And I said, 'well I'm going to be out now that they do this article' and that was the first time it was out that I was with a male partner."
Even when there were tears, the laughter was never far away.
Marte wasn't the the only breakup he's had. He's gone through a lot of traffic reporters, with the exception being Nicole Nalepa.
"I don't know why Nicole stays," Haney laughed. "All of the traffic reporters prior to Nicole, they all got offered amazing opportunities, so how could they say no?"
Through the good times and bad, the smile was never far.
In fact, Haney's coworkers laughed so hard they cried on the day he accidentally ate cat vomit on live television.
"I made it to England, we made it to Australia, we made it to Hong Kong, we made it everywhere from eating cat puke on the air," he said.
They even joked that it would make it into Haney's obituary story.
"Oh, it going to be on my tombstone," Haney said. "This man ate cat puke on TV. It went worldwide."
He may have gone worldwide at that moment, but he was WFSB's own.
"I think the majority of people wake up in the morning and go 'ooof!'" Haney said. "If they tune in to Channel 3, they're going to get a chuckle and they're going to get a smile and I think people get put into a good mood, and that's not just me, that's the people I work with, you can't play tennis if they don't hit the ball back to you."
In the end, Haney credited his 20 years to the people who watch.
"If it weren't for the viewers I would be nowhere, and I would just like to say thank you to the viewers, because they made my career," he said.
Stay with Channel 3 all week long for more memories from Scot Haney.
