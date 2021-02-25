WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A scrap yard fire in Waterbury sent smoke into the air that was visible from nearby highways and miles around.
The fire was reported at Albert Bros. Inc on E. Aurora Street, near routes 8 and 73.
The smoke could be seen billowing over Route 8 and was also visible from I-84.
It also could be smelled at nearby homes just west of Route 8.
Firefighters told Channel 3 that the fire was brought under control. Aerial ladders put water on mounds of scrap metal. An earth mover also removed pieces of metal to reach flames at the bottom of the mounds.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
There's no word on how the fire began.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.