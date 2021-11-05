NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A "screen and stay" initiative announced for schools in Connecticut went into effect on Friday.

School officials and Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference about it on Thursday morning in Newington:

Under the initiative, which schools can choose to participate, students and staff identified as close contacts to a known COVID-19 case but are not yet fully vaccinated will be able to remain in school if they were wearing masks and do not develop symptoms.

Lamont said the initiative will bring immediate relief to the frequent and repeated quarantines that continue to impact student learning and place a burden on working families. The innovative, multi-agency solution will aid school districts through the remainder of the fall.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve consistently done our best to maintain a safe learning environment for all students and staff, while also understanding that students achieve the greatest outcomes when they have access to in-person learning,” Lamont said. “The recent approval of the COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 marks an incredibly promising development in these ongoing efforts. While that rollout occurs, the Screen and Stay initiative will help ensure that more students can remain in school and we can provide a safe, in-person learning environment.”

Lamont said they will continue to encourage students to get vaccinated. He added that he’s at least considering lifting his statewide mask mandate for schools, but he wants to see how the state’s COVID numbers are after the upcoming holidays, first.

“If we still maintain our low community spread, like Connecticut’s been a leader over the last six months or so, I think we’ll be able to announce some changes, we’re not there yet,” he said.

According to the governor's office, students and staff are eligible to participate if the close contact with a COVID-19 case occurs under the following circumstances:

Exclusively during the school day (no extracurricular or social contact);

If indoors or on a school bus or other school transportation, and both the contact and the COVID-19 case were consistently masked during the exposure even if brief unmasked periods (e.g., snack time, cafeteria) occurred, as long as six feet or more of space was consistently maintained;

If outdoors, the individuals were masked or unmasked but were supervised by staff (e.g., mask breaks, physical education, recess);

The close contact remains asymptomatic (any symptoms revert to regular isolation/quarantine).

Lamont's office said examples of close contact scenarios that do not support a 'screen and stay' approach would be:

Contact with a case during interscholastic or other athletic activities (other than during supervised outdoor physical education and recess);

Contact occurring during social interactions or similar activities outside of school (e.g., birthday parties, dining out, sleepovers);

Contact where the individuals were not consistently and correctly wearing masks indoors and a six-foot distance was not maintained;

The contact occurred between members of the same household (i.e., the contact lives with the case);

If, upon return to school, the contact cannot consistently and correctly wear a mask.

School districts were told to offer full time in-person instruction to all students at the beginning of the school year.

Indoor masking, keeping students at least 3 feet apart in classrooms, hand washing and other measures have been part of the safety measures mandated to start the 2021 school year.

The guidance released in Sept. 2021 also urged parents and, at the time, children aged 12 and older, to get vaccinated.

Child-sized doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine cleared final hurdles earlier this week and were granted emergency approval.

“As a state, we have continued to reinforce throughout the pandemic that access to in-person learning opportunities is a priority, particularly due to the significance of the supportive social-emotional environment provided through student and adult interactions during the school day,” said Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Screen and Stay advances our commitment to in-person schooling, where our students learn best.”

The state Department of Public Health maintained that vaccinations are the easiest way to avoid quarantines after being exposed to someone with COVID.

“Our youngest school-age children finally have this opportunity, as well," said Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani. "However, because Connecticut’s community case-rate is stable-to-decreasing, this innovative program can protect students and staff in schools while also prioritizing their social and emotional well-being. Connecticut’s school mitigation strategies remain very strong with high rates of compliance resulting in infrequent cases of transmission in school buildings.”