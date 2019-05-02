(WFSB) - This week marks "Screen Free Week" in Connecticut.
Advocates call it an opportunity to get children to unplug and rediscover old fashioned play time.
Many parents acknowledge that they've handed over their mobile device to a child as a distraction for one reason or another, even if it was for something like a road trip or a quick shower.
But experts said the key is knowing how much time is too much.
“I like to let him watch just one episode and then we can take a break and play outside or do something with one of his toys instead and get a break," said Ericka Sargent of Southington.
Sargent said she tries to strike a balance with her son.
According to recent studies, she is on the right track.
The World Health Organization issued its first ever guidance for how much screen time is too much for children under the age of 5. It said it's not much.
The U.N. agency said children under the age of 1 should not see any screen time. Those under 5 years old should not spend more than an hour a day watching screens. That includes television and electronic devices.
Kid City Children's Museum in Middletown is one of many places in Connecticut offering programs that coincide with the state's Screen Free Week.
“I think these days, we’re all distracted all of the time and just [need] simple pretend play and getting back just [to] spending time watching each other, talking to each other," said Jennifer Alexander, founder, Kid City. "It’s just really healing. It reminds you of why you love your kid. It recharges your batteries.”
Experts continue to stress that a healthy childhood depends on playtime, using the imagination, exploring the outdoors and having conversations with people.
Here is a list of free events this week, unless otherwise noted:
Wednesday, May 1
Story Time at Russell Library: Preschool Power. 10:00am-11:00am
Free admission at Kidcity Children’s Museum. Three floors of imagination play for kids age 1 to 7 and their grown-ups. 9:00am-5:00pm
Create a Family-opoly Game Board, personalized for your family, at Russell Library. 6:00-7:30 PM
Thursday, May 2
Story Time at Russell Library: Baby Rhyme Time. 10:00am-11:00am
Craft Night at the Rec Center. Free. Come make crafts with your family. 5:00-8:00pm.
Free Karate Class at Hidy Ochiai Karate Dojo: 5:30pm-7pm (Children and adults)
Friday, May 3
Cupcakes Cookies & Canvases. Come paint with your family. 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at the Rec Center. $10 per person.
Saturday May 4
May Nature Walk with Beth Lapin at Guida Farm Conservation Area, 10:00 am-11:30 am
Family Story Time at Wesleyan R.J. Julia Bookstore, 10:30am-11:30am
Family Fun Day at YMCA Camp Ingersoll, 2:00 -4:00 pm
Sunday May 5
Family Yoga at the YMCA. Free for all (including non-members). 1-2pm
Locations (in Middletown, unless otherwise noted):
Hidy Ochiai Karate Dojo: 565 High Street
Addresses:
- Russell Library: 123 Broad Street
- Vinnie’s Jump and Jive: 424 Main Street
- The Board Room: 514 Main Street
- Kidcity Children’s Museum: 119 Washington Street
- Middletown Recreation Center: 61 Durant Terrace
- Guida Farm Conservation Area: 301 Round Hill Road
- Wesleyan R. J. Julia Bookstore: 413 Main Street
- Middlesex YMCA: 99 Union Street
- YMCA Camp Ingersoll: 94 Camp Ingersoll Road, Portland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.