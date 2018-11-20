PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Drivers beware!
If you drive through Plainville, you might want to take some precautions.
Police are now investigating after screws were found on a few main roads causing dozens of drivers to get flat tires.
Nothing is worse than driving through a snow storm.
Well, what about driving through a snow storm and having a flat tire.
It happened to a driver last week and she isn't the only one to find something in her tire.
There were two screws lodged inside Kelly Bouchard's back tire.
“They’re nice, shiny, brand new screws,” said Bouchard.
She noticed it last week while driving on Northwest Drive, an area with two schools and many businesses.
“We’ve had a lot of people coming into work claiming they have flat tires and after a while, you get suspicious especially when 15 people in the company have a flat tire,” said Bouchard.
The Public Works Department was notified and town officials said about 130 people had to get tires repaired at two tire businesses in town.
Now police are looking into it.
“It’s the frustration of now I have a car I barely put 5,000 miles on it and these tires are brand new and they're custom to the car so now I have spend that out of pocket,” Bouchard said.
Bouchard says she's out 200 dollars.
Along with Northwest Drive, police say they also received reports of screws on Stillwell Drive, which is on the other side of town.
They just learned about this earlier this week.
This victim has some advice for other drivers.
“Unless you work here I would try to avoid it,” said Bouchard.
If this happened to you, you are urged to contact Plainville Police.
If someone is caught, it would be up to the courts to decide if victims will be reimbursed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.