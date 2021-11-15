NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After a violent year in New Haven, local college students say they feel compelled to help work towards a solution.
“It’s been rough around New Haven with all the gun violence and we’re just trying to really change the outcome," SCSU student Dan Blackman tells us.
SCSU seniors came together Monday evening to fight one of the biggest issues New Haven faces gun violence.
Students who helped organize the event say they have been directly impacted by gun violence and they want to help make a change.
“I believe just trying to break that disconnect with New Haven and Southern. New Haven itself is a great community. Southern itself has a disconnect. We don’t do enough, so I just wanted to find a way where I can just kind of put the two together in a way," SCSU student Shayna Smith explained.
Seniors Shayna Smith and Nikkiyah Brown organized the event. The two say they have both lost someone close to them due to gun violence.
“Back in 2012, on May 15, I actually lost my cousin to gun violence," Brown noted.
Tyrell Trimble was shot in the middle of the day in New Haven.
“Since then, I’ve seen a pattern. Numbers have started to strike up, a lot of people become impacted. You can have no personal connection, but be in the area and become impacted," Brown says.
The group of seniors reached out to several organizations, hoping to shed light on how other students can help make a change in the community.
Local groups who came out to speak include the CT Violence Intervention Program, Project Longevity, and the New Haven Youth Recreation Department.
Students filled the room, eager to learn more about how they can get involved with these groups either through volunteer or mentorship programs.
“We need people to really get out there and help the youth. The youth is a big part of the community," added Smith.
Students say about seventy people attended the event and they’re hoping each one of those will get involved in the community and with the organizations that attended.
