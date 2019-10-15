NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – One Southern Connecticut State University residence hall is packed with frigid freshmen and sophomore students.
The heating system at Schwartz Hall is still not up and running.
The students who live in Schwartz Hall say it’s one of the best places to live on campus, but they have needed to bundle up before bed recently.
“I just layer up honestly, I layer up, put my coat and my sweaters on when I go to sleep. That’s what I really do,” said Lynden Johnson.
A school spokesperson said SCSU leaders are working on a solution. The issue is the air conditioning was just shut off and the transition to the heat takes time.
Students say the school sent an email letting them know the issue could linger until early November.
“I actually think it really cold. Usually if I just put on a blanket or a sweater, I’m ok,” said Alexus Lee.
Most of the students were not too upset about the problem, but they do hope the temperatures don’t dip too much before their heat is back on full blast.
“When it starts raining and snowing and everything, I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” Johnson said.
The school spokesperson said they are trying to set up students with space heaters.
