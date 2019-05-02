NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Southern Connecticut State University employee was arrested for sexual assault.
According to the school, Mark Parrott, a residence life employee, was arraigned on May 1 for sexual assault and unlawful restraint charges.
The school says the arrest was following an earlier complaint by another staff member.
Parrott was placed on administrative leave while the school’s internal investigation continues.
SCSCU President, Joe Bertolino released a statement following the arrest saying in part, “Please be assured that maintaining the health and safety of all members of our diverse Southern community remains paramount for my administration. And let us continue to ensure that all of our interactions with colleagues and students are conducted with dignity, respect, kindness, compassion and civility.”
According to the university's website, Parrott was listed at the Assistant Director of Residence Life/Upper-Class Communities.
The description says, "The Assistant Director of Residence Life supervises the upper-class residence hall communities, coordinates the educational and student development missions of the department, and assists with the selection, training and development of paraprofessional staff members."
No other details were released.
Stay tuned to Ch. 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.