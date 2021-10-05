NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Health experts are celebrating the fact that more people with autism spectrum disorders can get behind the wheel and drive to school or work every day.
The change also means more folks with autism are interacting with police.
The Southern Connecticut State University Police Department in New Haven introduced new training techniques to make sure those encounters go smoothly.
Chief Joseph Dooley spoke exclusively with Channel 3 about it.
A traffic stop can be nerve wracking for anyone. Health experts said encounters with police can be especially challenging for people with autism.
That’s why SCSU police said they created a training video with the school’s Center of Excellence on autism spectrum disorders.
The goal is to help members of the autism community as well as police officers learn from one another.
The center said it’s about building shared awareness and creating bridges between communities so that people have common understandings and have more successful encounters.
The video is just the start.
Over the weekend, SCSU police officers as took part in a training exercise where they pulled over drivers who have autism spectrum disorders. Those with the disorders volunteered to learn and help.
“I’ve talked with many parents of other autistics and a lot from what I’ve heard, it can be very difficult and it’s just a lot of communication issues,” said Andrew Arboe, a participant.
Arboe said he’s an autism advocate who also falls on the spectrum himself. He took part in the training exercise and actually stars in the video.
He said he believes the tips police shared with drivers which included the advice to sign up for Connecticut’s Blue Envelope Program, which signals to police that a driver has an autism spectrum disorder which could explain some behavior or speech patterns, is extremely valuable.
“It’s also just human nature,” Arboe said. “Miscommunications happen.”
However, police said the training is at least as important for officers. The video explained that normal police protocol may not be the best way to respond to people with an autism spectrum disorder, some of whom may make limited eye contact or exhibit signs of anxiety along with sensitivity to flashing lights or sounds from a police radio.
SCSU Sgt. Kim Claire said she believes the program will make a real difference.
“We're hoping that this brings awareness to the entire community and the police community as well,” Claire said.
The folks behind the training want the program to stretch far beyond SCSU’s campus. A few other Connecticut departments have already expressed interest. Dooley said he’s thinking big.
“We're hoping to be a little more global and share it throughout the state and hopefully throughout the country,” Dooley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.