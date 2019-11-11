NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Southern Connecticut State University student has died following a gymnastics training accident on Friday.
Melanie Coleman, a nursing major, died on Sunday after sustaining a serious injury during gymnastics training, the university said.
“Her coaches and professors describe Melanie as a special young woman, who excelled both in the classroom and in the gym,” said SCSU President Joe Bertolino. “Our deepest sympathies are extended to her family and friends on this tragic loss.”
The 20-year-old, from Milford, was named as a Scholastic All-American this year.
The university is offering counseling services at Engleman Hall, Room B219, or by calling 203-392-5475 to set up an appointment.
For more information on Counseling Services, please visit: www.southernct.edu/counseling. Any student needing support may also seek out residence life staff or the Dean of Students’ office.
A GoFundMe page has been created, which can be found here.
