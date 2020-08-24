NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Students at Southern Connecticut State University are getting ready for the fall semester.
Classes kick off on Wednesday, but students moved back into the dorms on Monday.
In some ways the emotions surrounding move in day are the same, with a mixture of anticipation and a touch of melancholy.
“I’m excited to move in and see all my friends again,” said Lauren Young, a sophomore at SCSU.
But of course, the truth is this year’s move in day, like just about everything else these days, feels very different.
SCSU students must test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus, and students and staff must wear masks, practice social distancing, and anyone caught hosting a party faces a possible year-long suspension from school.
“I’m actually really excited because when quarantine first started, I honestly did not think we’d make it back on campus,” said Raecuan Digsby, a junior at SCSU. “Just to see that we actually flipped the switch, and we are actually here, is great.
Digsby will be helping to enforce the rules as a Resident Advisor, also known as an “RA.”
He said the dorms will only be filled to 60 percent capacity, and only two people can go on the elevator at the same time.
He said his message to his fellow students is simple – “Just stay positive, just make sure you guys are doing what you need to be doing to keep you guys safe. Safety is a first priority.”
On Monday, students appeared to be following the safety procedures.
Young said she was a little nervous returning to campus, but the rules and regulations have made her more comfortable.
“I do feel safe moving in, but obviously there’s a couple concerns,” she said. “I think if everyone wears masks and socially distances, it will be fine.”
The transition is difficult for parents too, but Young’s mom said, at the end of the day, schools and parents alike will need to set the rules and trust young people to make smart choices.
“She did work all summer. She was very safe, she took care of herself, she wore her mask, I think she’s ready. The emotions are I’m just going to miss her,” said Beth Procaccini.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.