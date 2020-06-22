MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A victim in a Sunday morning in Meriden was identified as a member of a state university swim team.
Meriden police said Jaylondevine William Nixon, 18, died in a rollover crash in the area of Research Parkway and Murdock Avenue.
According to Meriden police Lt. John Mennone, officers received multiple reports around 4 a.m. Sunday of the rollover motor vehicle accident with possible ejection.
Arriving officials located two vehicles that had sustained extensive damage.
One of the vehicles, a 2003 Honda Accord, had rolled over into the northbound lane, while the other vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Scion, was off the road to the right of the southbound lane.
The male operator of the Accord, who was identified as Nixon, was partially ejected from the vehicle and received immediate medical attention before being pronounced dead on scene.
The operator of the Scion was located inside the vehicle and also received medical attention by officials before being transported to Midstate Medical with serious injuries.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Meriden police Sgt. Christopher Griffin at cgriffin@meridenct.gov or by calling 203-630-6345.
Nixon was a member of Southern Connecticut State University's swimming and diving team.
"Southern Athletics is devastated to learn of Jaylon's passing," said Jay Moran, director of athletics. "My heart breaks when a young person loses their life too soon. Our thoughts are with Jaylon's family, his friends and his Owl teammates during this very difficult time."
SCSU said Nixon was a two-sport standout at Maloney High School of Meriden where he competed in football and diving. Upon his graduation, he held every diving record at Maloney and the co-op records with Platt High School.
"Southern Connecticut swimming and diving is very sad to learn of Jaylon's passing," said Tim Quill, head coach, SCSU swimming and diving. "I pray for his family and friends as they deal with his loss. Our hearts and prayers are with the Nixon family as they grieve his tragic passing."
Jaylon's family organized a gofundme page in his honor to support scholarships in the sports that he loved: Swimming and football.
