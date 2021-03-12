NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Southern Connecticut State University is moving forward with plans for outdoor graduation ceremonies this spring.
The university is planning five individual ceremonies that will take place at Jess Dow Field in New Haven between May 18 and 19.
Each graduate can invite two guests to attend their ceremony.
The events also will be livestreamed to accommodate other family members and friends.
