WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The seafood industry is among those trying to stay afloat in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Those who work at City Fish Market in Wethersfield told Channel 3 that though it was business as usual on Tuesday, business itself was nowhere near normal.
"We’re trying to do the best we can," said Davina Anagnos, City Fish Market.
Anagnos' family has been in the business for nearly a century. Her great grandfather opened City Fish Market 90 years ago.
She said her family has been through both the good times and the bad. However, nothing prepared them for COVID-19.
"It’s even more difficult because there’s no playbook for this," Anagnos said.
The outbreak nearly sunk the fresh seafood industry as a whole.
Anagnos said she has had to close her dining room at the business.
City Fish has been reduced to takeout orders. Even local restaurants, the business's biggest source of revenue, have had to cancel nearly all of their orders.
"They're all struggling with the same thing trying to figure out if they even have a market for the same thing," Anagnos said. "If they have a clientele that’s going to call up for takeout, and then what kinds of items work."
The supply of Anagnos' highest priced items have dwindled because the demand simply isn't there.
"Right now, the fisherman don’t necessarily want to take their boat out all day and go fishing for shellfish if they have no one to sell it to now," she said. "It just doesn’t make sense for them."
Anagnos said the difficult economic climate also forced her to lay off nearly three quarters of her staff.
However, she feels hope is on the horizon.
Aggressive sales helped keep the business's head above water.
Anagnos said her customer give her strength every day.
"They are like 'Don’t close your doors , you know we need you, we want you,'" she said. "And of course we are happy to hear that because we want to be here too for another 90 years or so."
