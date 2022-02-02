WESTERLY, RI (WFSB) - A gray seal pup needed some safeguarding after it was found all alone at Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island.
Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Team responded to investigate.
It presumed the pup to be female and estimated it to be approximately 3 weeks old.
The team reported that after resting on the beach for a few days, it returned to the water last Thursday morning.
It continued to monitor the seal's health from a safe distance.
"I can speak for our whole Animal Rescue Team in thanking the local community for respecting this animal and giving the seal space,” said Sarah Callan, Animal Rescue Program manager. “Over the past few days, our team met some incredible people who live in the area and helped ensure the safety of this pup. Responses like this show how invested our community is in the conservation and protection of local wildlife."
The seal pup was what Mystic Aquarium calls “BAR” – bright, alert, and responsive.
The team said she was in excellent body condition. The pup also had hydration rings around her eyes, which indicated she was well hydrated, with pink gums. The conditions indicate she was a healthy seal. Animal Rescue staff and the veterinary team decided that monitoring her health and safety until she was rested and ready to continue her journey was the best course of action.
Gray seals are endemic to the North Atlantic and are born with a lanugo coat. Mystic Aquarium said lanugo coats are thick and white in color to trap sunlight to keep pups warm as they rapidly gain weight.
It said pups will nurse from their mom for a few weeks. At approximately three to four weeks, the mom weans her pup, and the young seal begins to survive on its own. With her set of sharp teeth and a thick layer of blubber, the seal pup from Westerly was equipped to thrive in the cold, winter months. Over the next few weeks, she will shed her lanugo fur for a silky grey mottled coat.
The Animal Rescue Program said it responds to stranded marine animals along 1,000 miles of the northeastern coastline throughout Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Fishers Island, NY. The aquarium encouraged anyone who finds a seal to call the 24-hour Animal Rescue Hotline at 860-572-5955 extension 107.
