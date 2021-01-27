STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A seal pup was rescued from Stonington over the weekend.
The male grey seal pup was found on Saturday, stranded on the shores of Mason’s Island in Stonington at the mouth of Mystic River.
Officials believe that human and canine activity on the beach frightened the pup’s mother away and she did not return.
The pup was rescued by Mystic Aquarium and is the first seal to be received by Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program since it resumed operations in November.
The seal pup has a white coat called Lanugo, which the seal has at birth and early infancy, meaning the mother gave birth very recently.
The animal rescue team at Mystic Aquarium was able to quickly transfer the pup to the facility and staff reported the pup appears to be healthy.
He will receive nutrition and rehabilitation before being released back to the wild.
