AVON, CT (WFSB) -- Environmental officials said the search for two missing teens who were last seen swimming in the Farmington River is now a recovery mission.
Authorities scheduled a news conference for 5:30 p.m. on Friday with an update. Stream it below:
The two teens were reported missing around 5 p.m. Thursday night. They were last seen swimming in the Farmington River that afternoon.
Crews from Avon, Plainville, Connecticut State Police and the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection are all involved in the search, which started on Thursday but was suspended overnight due to the conditions in the river.
The search resumed at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Officials gave an update at 12 p.m.:
As the search continued, the Rails to Trails was closed between Route 4 and Route 179, as well as Arch Road, officials said.
Be Advised: Rails to Trails is closed between Route 4 & 179 (Access 1) and Arch Road (Access 4) due to the river search operations. Please avoid the area. Thank you.— Burlington Fire (CT) (@BurlingtonFD) July 16, 2021
As of Friday morning, officials said they had found a vehicle belonging to one of the teens, as well as clothing and a cell phone.
One teen was identified as Anthony Nagore, 17, who has blonde hair and blue eyes. Anthony is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Officials believe Lucas Brewer, 15, was with him. His picture was not released. They described him as having brown hair, being about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.
Lucas was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with pink and white camo pants.
Brewer is a student at Plainville High School, the Plainville superintendent's office confirmed.
The river was said to be very dangerous for swimming because it has been high from all the recent rain.
On Friday afternoon, environmental officials said the river current remained very strong.
If anyone has information on the two teens that might help, call the Plainville Police Department at 860-747-1616.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.