Connecticut State Police and search and rescue crews have called off their search for a missing man near the Colebrook dam on Monday.
Colebrook Fire Department Deputy Chief Todd Hiller told Channel 3 that several crews assisted in the search for a man who was heard earlier calling for help near the Colebrook dam.
By 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon, crews said they found no one despite the use of drones, K-9 units, and extensive ground searches.
Deputy Chief Hiller said a nearby fisherman in the area called 911 when he heard the calls for help. The fisherman provided a statement to police.
Departments from Winsted, Barkhamsted, and Colebrook, as well as, Tolland, MA were called out to Colebrook River Rd at 10:43 a.m. on Monday.
Connecticut State Police assisted in the search for unaccounted for cars in the area, but found nothing.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
