NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A search has been called off a missing teen in the water in New Milford.
New Milford police were searching for a missing 17-year-old boy in the water on Monday afternoon.
Crews said they will resume their search in the morning.
According to New Milford Mayor Peter Bass, the incident is taking place in the Dike's Point Park area.
DEEP and Newtown police are assisting with sonar boats to try and locate the teen.
The area is known for swimming, but is "swim at your own risk."
New Milford Police Department and surrounding agencies, including scuba teams, are responding to the area.
No additional information was released.
