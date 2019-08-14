NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The search continued Wednesday for a gunman who police said killed a man and shot a police captain three times.
The incident happened on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street Monday night.
New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes urged the community to work alongside his department.
Reyes said police received many tips so far, but they are hoping those who saw or know something contact them.
Officials said bravery and courage were on display in the Elm City on Monday night when Capt. Anthony Duff, a 24-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department, intervened during a shooting.
Duff was said to have been off duty at the time.
Law enforcement leaders in the city said they're using all resources to track down the suspect.
They spent more than 12 hours gathering evidence between Monday night and Tuesday.
SWAT searched the crime scene, went into homes and canvased backyards.
"We are going to expend every resource available us to bring you to justice," Reyes said. "Every single chief, every single commander, every single member of this department will be working this investigation."
Tuesday, Channel 3 learned that before the shooting, Duff became a grandfather for the first time.
His daughter had a daughter earlier in the day.
Duff was actually headed home when he was shot.
After undergoing surgery, Channel 3 was told that he is expected to be ok.
The identity of the victim who was murdered has not been released.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
