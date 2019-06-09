HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The search for a missing New Canaan mother has lasted 16 days.
Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen dropping of her give children the morning of May 24.
For the 6th day in a row, State Police investigators were seen at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority on Maxim Road in Hartford.
Detectives and K-9s began searching the facility on Tuesday looking for Jennifer’s remains.
This came after evidence was found in dumpsters in Hartford.
State police said they’ve received hundreds of tips and nearly 70 pieces of surveillance video from the public, but have still not found Jennifer.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, remains in police custody after being arrested one week ago.
Attorney Norm Pattis told Channel 3 on Saturday evening that he will be representing Fotis Dulos in Stamford court this Tuesday.
"I caution the world at large that things are rarely as they appear early on in a sensationalized investigation like this one. The rush to judgement stops now as does the conviction by innuendo. If necessary, we’ll let a jury decide what happened here," said Pattis in a statement Saturday.
Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, is also facing charges, but it out on bond.
She was seen at her lawyer’s office on Thursday speaking with detectives, however, it is unclear what was discusses.
Later that evening, Eyewitness News got exclusive video of her walking into a hotel in Avon where it appears she is currently staying.
The case, which has received national attention, has spanned several towns, including New Canaan, Farmington, and Hartford. It has even reached New York.
When Jennifer first went missing in New Canaan, police searched the home she was renting, as well as Waveny Park. On May 24, her car was found on Lapham Road, not far from the park.
Inside her home, sources say blood was found.
Two weeks ago, police were seen searching various areas in Hartford near Albany Avenue. Court documents say garbage bags with bloody clothing and a sponge were found.
The blood was determined to be Jennifer Dulos’.
Documents also revealed city cameras recorded a pickup truck with a man and a woman inside who were “place multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles at over 30 locations” in Hartford.
Two altered Connecticut license plates registered to Fotis Dulos were thrown into a storm drain, according to the documents.
Earlier this week in Farmington, police executed search warrants at Fotis’ home on Jefferson Crossing, as well on another property he owns on Mountain Spring Road.
Fotis and Troconis are due in court on Tuesday, as they face tampering with evidence charges.
Fotis and Jennifer have five children, all under the age of 13. They are currently staying with their maternal grandmother, who has filed for temporary custody of the children.
Anyone with information about Jennifer Dulos should contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
