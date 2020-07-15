AUGUSTA, WV (WFSB) - Authorities and family members are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a missing Connecticut teen.
According to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Jonathan Adams was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.
Adams has been visiting with family near the Golden Acres Subdivision off North River Road in Augusta, West Virginia since March.
The family noticed that he was missing around 6:30 Sunday morning and contacted authorities around 9:30 a.m.
Officials have combed through about 130 acres of an unspecified area on-foot in search for Jonathan.
A dive team from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office searched the lake at Golden Acres for several hours, but the search did not yield any results.
It's believed that Jonathan was not in possession of a cell phone or any other electronic device and the family wasn't able to provide a definitive clothing description.
Authorities say that Jonathan is described as a 5'2" male with black hair and weighs approximately 96 pounds.
The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Jonathan's whereabouts.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hampshire County's Sheriff's Office at 304-822-3894 or call 911.
