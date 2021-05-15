SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The search for a missing South Windsor woman is expected to continue this morning.
Jessica Edwards was last seen on Monday after leaving her house, but is nowhere to be found now.
Police are considering this suspicious.
Yesterday, police along with family members and friends went on a search through woods and local apartment buildings to search for any clues.
As of now, it all remains a mystery.
The 30 year old mother was last seen on Monday leaving her home with an unknown person.
For more than five days, family, friends, and police have been looking for any clues, but so far, no sign of Jessica.
Police also visited a home on Manchester Street after a streaming device was pinged.
Police say Jessica's phone is off and her car is still at home.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police.
