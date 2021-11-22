MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A dramatic scene of an SUV driving into a crowd of ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrators in Manchester was all caught on camera Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses were able to get the make, model, and license plate of the SUV that hit the crowd, but police are still looking for the person responsible.

Channel 3 learned the car had Massachusetts plates.

On Saturday, the group was protesting the not guilty verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who killed two men and injured a third with an AR15 semi-automatic rifle in Kenosha, WI during protests last year over the shooting of a black man by a white police officer.

Around 4 p.m., the driver of an SUV drove into the crowd as they blocked traffic on Main Street in Manchester.

A 60-year-old woman was injured, as well as a young man.

Witnesses say the driver knew what he was doing.

“I saw him looking. He had his head down. No expression on his face. It didn’t look as if he was getting ready to do anything. Then all of a sudden when he made that first movement up. I knew something was about to happen,” said Cornell Lewis, who organized the protest.

Lewis said he doesn’t know if the driver’s motivations were political, or if it was annoyance over blocked traffic, but either way, he says it’s inexcusable.

Witnesses also said there was a woman in the passenger seat who was telling the driver to stop, but they say he hit the crowd and took off anyway.

Manchester police say they are investigating this incident, but no arrests have been made so far.