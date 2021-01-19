Farmington search

Crews searched for a missing person along Route 6 in Farmington on Jan. 19.

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a missing person in Farmington.

They warned drivers to be careful when driving in the area of Route 6 near Hyde Road on Tuesday morning.

Channel 3 viewers reported seeing search crews in the area of Scott Swamp Road.

Multiple agencies were said to be involved.

Police said the missing person has "suicidal ideations."

