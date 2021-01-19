FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a missing person in Farmington.
They warned drivers to be careful when driving in the area of Route 6 near Hyde Road on Tuesday morning.
We have a multi agency search in progress for a missing person with suicidal ideations. The originating agency is @BristolCTPolice . Please use caution when driving on Rte.6 near Hyde Rd. Thank you.— Farmington CT Police (@FarmingtonCTPD) January 19, 2021
Channel 3 viewers reported seeing search crews in the area of Scott Swamp Road.
Multiple agencies were said to be involved.
Police said the missing person has "suicidal ideations."
