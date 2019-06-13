MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- The search continues for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Manchester last month.
The incident happened on May 22, around 2 a.m. in the area of Parker Street near Utopia Road.
Police said a man had been struck, and was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive.
Family members identified him as Michael Taylor, from Somers, and said he died a few days later.
The driver involved left the scene.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.
Anyone with information should contact Manchester police.
