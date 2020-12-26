WILLIMANTIC (WFSB) - Rescue crews in Willimantic have called off their search efforts for the day after a man reportedly fell into a river.
Police said the 29-year-old male was last seen near Bridge Street when he fell into the Willimantic River.
Both the police and fire department searched for the victim and utilized a drone to attempt to locate him.
Willimantic Police Lt. Douglas Glode said search crews said the man feel into the river around 3:45 Saturday morning. Officials believe he was with one other person at the time of the incident and it was an accident.
Glode said the river remained extremely high due to the recent heavy rainfall and snow melt, making conditions treacherous for rescuers.
Crews spent several hours searching about a mile and a half stretch of the river with personnel and the drone, but weren't able to locate the man.
Officials said several trails along the river remain under water as of Saturday afternoon due to the high water levels of the river.
Authorities will resume their search Sunday morning with the assistance of the Windham Center Fire Department.
