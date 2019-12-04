ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- The search continues for a missing 1-year-old girl from Ansonia.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say the disappearance of Venessa Morales is linked to the murder of her mother, who was found dead inside her Myrtle Avenue home.
Police said Venessa Morales was last seen by family members on Friday.
She was reported missing after officers did a well-being check at her home on Myrtle Avenue Monday evening.
While police haven't identified the victim, the Associated Press said the woman is the girl's mother.
Police said the mother and child lived at the home.
The child's father is at his parents' house in New Haven and is cooperating, according to police. He has not yet been identified.
During a news conference, police said the father of the child occasionally stayed at the home but didn't live there.
Venessa is described as standing 2'2" tall and weighing 17 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said they do not have a suspect in the homicide at this time but they are following several leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.
