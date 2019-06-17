EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Divers will try to head back into a river near East Hartford on Monday to continue searching for a missing boater.
Monday marked the third day of their search for 39-year-old Ivan De Jesus Morales Mencia, who went overboard while riding along the Connecticut River on Saturday afternoon.
Crews said they had to suspend their search around noon on Sunday. On both weekend days, dive teams suspended their search for safety reasons. They described the water as being fast-moving with a strong current and debris can obstruct a diver's view.
Also, the cold water could lead to hypothermia.
Capt. Keith Williams of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spoke to Channel 3 about the conditions. He said the water temperature averages about 60 degrees this time of year. Once hypothermia sets in, a person quickly loses muscle function which could ultimately lead to drowning.
The water underneath the railroad bridge by Great River Park is about 40 ft. Crews used site-scanning sonar to find Mencia.
Friends who were on the boat with Mencia said he went into the water while the boat was moving. Officials say the driver tried rescuing him by throwing a floatation device several times but was unsuccessful.
“It’s tough. It’s devastating for all of us going through this," Williams said. "We’ve done this numerous times. It’s never fun trying to recover somebody and telling their family member that they lost a loved one. It’s one of the hardest parts of the job."
Channel 3 was told Mencia was a father of three. Friends say he was not wearing a life jacket and may not have known how to swim.
Williams urged anyone heading out on a body of water to have a life jacket and a plan of action if something like this happens.
