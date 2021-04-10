MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Search efforts will resume Sunday for a missing kayaker.
DEEP officials say that they, along with several area fire departments, began canvassing Longmeadow Pond around 2:40 Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that a kayak had overturned.
It was initially believed that two people were aboard, but officials later determined that only person, a 27-year-old man, was the only one on board the kayak.
A paddle and set of belongings were located at the pond.
Search efforts continued throughout the day Saturday, but were called off around 8:50 p.m. due to darkness.
Authorities will begin combing the pond again on Sunday starting at 8 a.m.
