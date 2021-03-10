ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A frantic search for an 11-year-old boy from Massachusetts is underway and police think he might be in Connecticut.
Search crews said they will gather first thing Wednesday morning in Enfield to search for Aiden Blanchard along the Connecticut River.
Connecticut State Police stepped in and they will be scouring the river near the Connecticut line to try and find him.
Aiden is from Chicopee, MA, and that’s where he was reported missing. Police have been searching the river since he disappeared.
Ever since Aiden went missing on Feb. 5, crews looked up and down the Connecticut River. He was last seen by a boat ramp near his home in Chicopee. After an extensive search of the river in Massachusetts up to the Connecticut border, Connecticut State Police became involved. A state police boat will start looking in Enfield from the state line and work its way along the water to the Suffield Canal. Aiden’s mother will be there to observe as well as his cousins who are from North Granby. Aiden was last seen wearing a red coat and black snow pants
Troopers said they will be using sonar equipment.
