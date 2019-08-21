MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The search for a missing Meriden woman has expanded to Waterbury, sources said.
Perrie Mason of Meriden was reported missing on Monday.
On Wednesday, sources told Ch. 3 that there is an active search in Waterbury on Brookside Road that is connected to this case.
According to Meriden police, human remains were found in Waterbury.
The remains have not been identified and it could take a few weeks to do so, according to police.
Earlier in the day, a man was arrested at the Meriden home of 31-year-old Perrie Mason.
Wednesday morning, state and Meriden police were at Perrie's home on West Main Street, which she shared with her fiance, 38-year-old Jason Watson and children.
Police said they had arrested Jason Watson there on Tuesday on domestic violence charges, following an incident between him and Mason that happened last Thursday.
At this time, police said they have nothing to tie the domestic violence incident to Mason's disappearance.
He was charged with second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
He was being held on a $500,000 bond and faced a judge on Wednesday morning.
"It's still an ongoing investigation," said Lt. John Mennone, Meriden police. "The missing person is going to be actively pursued and any information, we would highly appreciate that the public gives us all the information that we possibly need."
Police stress the charges Watson is facing are not connected to the disappearance of Mason, but the arrest warrant describes her disappearance as suspicious.
During the court appearance, both the prosecutor and the judge referred to Watson as a "prime suspect."
"We're just hoping that she turns up. She has two boys that fully depend on her. Perrie is all that they really have, we're just hoping for the best," said Alu Ioelu, Mason's cousin.
Ioelu and Mason's other cousin, Destiny Savea, says she was last seen on Friday. On Saturday, they said she made two calls to 911.
"There were two calls around 7 p.m. that she made to 911, both lasted less than a minute. After that, her phone went off and its been off since then," said Savea.
According to court paperwork, Mason allegedly texted her sister that she and Watson got into a fight and that he choked her. She event sent pictures of the bruises to her sister.
When Mason's sister stopped hearing from her, she contacted police, which prompted the investigation.
According to court paperwork, Watson met with his probation officer on Monday who told police she saw messages from Mason on his cell phone, including, "... something to the effect of 'you almost killed me' and discussing how he choked her unconscious, made her unable to breathe, caused bruising and busted her lip."
Watson has continuously denied assaulting Mason.
Channel 3 learned Watson has a criminal record dating back to 2000, with convictions for sexual assault, risk of injury, failing to register as a sex offender, along with multiple domestic violence convictions and probation violations.
Mason is 4'11" tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Mason's photo was shared on Eyewitness News' Facebook page nearly 2,000 times since it was posted on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Femia of the Major Crimes Division at 203-630-6219.
Information about a vigil being held on Saturday, Aug. 24 outside Lavish Lashes at 6 p.m. was seen posted on Facebook.
(1) comment
Looks like we have another woman missing from CT, first it was Jennifer and now Pierre unfortunately I thin the same thing happened to both of these women. And it happened from people close to them causing harm. No Gone Girl with Jennifer or Pierre, the only reason they are gone is the men in their lives. Bad choices.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.