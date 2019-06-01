NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- The search for a missing mother from New Canaan continues on Saturday, eight days after she went missing.
Police vehicles were seen at Jefferson Crossing, the private drive where estranged husband Fotis Dulos lives, on Saturday morning.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
The search intensified on Friday.
More than 70 miles away, CT State Police began investigating in Hartford in relation to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
CT State Police and Hartford officers were seen spanning several blocks in the area of Albany Avenue and Adams Street on Friday afternoon.
Another spot was at Homestead Avenue and Sterling Street, as well as Milford Street.
In Hartford, officers were seen knocking on doors and looking through dumpsters and trash cans. K-9's also walked several streets.
Onlookers in Hartford watched the search carry out Friday evening, curious and worried.
"To see the police and heavy presence out here, it’s kind of disturbing,” Tammy Forsythe of Hartford said. “Turn up every stone and find out what’s going on. She has family, she has loved ones, she has friends. And the community itself wants to know what’s going on.”
Police were handing out flyers in New Canaan on Friday, seeking information regarding the disappearance of Dulos.
The mother of five was reported missing last Friday. On Thursday, law enforcement sources close to the investigation said they are treating this case as a homicide.
Her 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban was found on Lapham Road near Waveny Park that day.
Sources say blood was found during the search for Dulos, but no additional details have been provided.
New Canaan police have received assistance from CT State Police as well as New York State Police.
As crews continue to search, police said a criminal investigation is being conducted concurrently to determine if she was the victim of foul play or intentional harm.
On Thursday, the search expanded to a home in Pound Ridge, NY.
Before living in New Canaan, Jennifer Dulos and her family lived in Farmington, on Jefferson Crossing.
About two years ago, she moved to Fairfield County while going through a divorce with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos.
He’s a developer who builds luxury homes and owns a building company called the Fore Group.
They are parents to five children, all under the age of 13, including two sets of twins.
In June of 2017, Fotis called 911 saying he hadn't heard from his wife, their babysitter, and five children who were supposed to be headed to New York.
According to documents available at the Court's Law Library in New Britain, there was supposed to be a hearing on Wednesday, but that was postponed.
There are almost 500 court filings tied to their divorce.
Court paper work shows Jennifer moved to get away from her husband.
Paperwork also shows Jennifer accused Fotis of threatening to kidnap the children and take them to Greece.
He denies the accusation, and in a letter filed earlier this week, he claims the children are under armed guard in their maternal grandmother’s apartment in New York City.
Court documents also say Fotis was not credible after lying under oath and violating a court order.
The decision included testimony from a child psychiatrist for their son.
A psychiatrist testified, saying Fotis' actions risked "imminent psychological harm" to one of the kids, and the other four children were affected.
A judge ultimately decided the dad could only have supervised visits with the children.
Earlier this week, Fotis called 911 from his Farmington home to complain about news crews on his street.
In New Canaan, a police car remains parked outside Jennifer's home.
Family and friends said they aren’t giving up hope, and held a private vigil on Thursday evening, praying for Jennifer’s safe return.
A statement issued by the family and friends of Dulos said in part
"As of today, it has been a week since Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing. We miss her beyond measure – her five young children, her family, her friends, colleagues, and neighbors, as well as countless people who have never met her but who have responded to the spirit of grace and kindness that Jennifer embodies. The public response has been astounding. The support and love, the concern for her children, and the community efforts to help locate Jennifer have kept us going. Please be assured that Jennifer’s five children are safe and well-cared for. Jennifer, we love you and we miss you, and we remain hopeful that you will return to us safe and sound."
A vigil is planned this Sunday at the Hartford Golf Club.
Anyone who may have had contact with her or has any information should contact police at 203-594-3544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.