HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Search teams returned to a trash plant in Hartford Wednesday, 12 days after a mother from New Canaan disappeared.
Investigators have been scouring several locations in the state for Jennifer Dulos. They were led to the trash facility on Tuesday.
Sources told Channel 3 that they are looking for her remains at the Maxim Road facility.
As the search continues more than one week after a 50-year-old mother disappeared, her estranged husband and his girlfriend are now facing charges.
State police were seen rummaging through the plant for hours on Tuesday. However, it's unclear if anything was found.
Sources told Channel 3 that the search there could take days.
Eyewitness News cameras spotted detectives wearing hazmat suits and masks. Police dogs were also there.
Ch. 3’s Law Enforcement Analyst Lt. J Paul Vance said investigators are searching through a football field sized area of garbage.
“It's a very difficult part of the investigation, but major crime detectives are trained to do this kind of work, to look for, possess, examine evidence that's related to a case of an investigation,” Vance said.
It certainly is not pleasant work, and he goes on to say “It means, literally going through garbage step by step. Using heavy equipment, using cadaver dogs to search, and then hand searching whatever might in fact be looked at even closer.”
In the midst of the search efforts, Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, along with his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested in connection with the case.
Both faced a judge on Monday for tampering with evidence.
Troconois posted her bond. Fotis Dulos remains behind bars.
Investigators said they have not been cooperating.
The search has spanned from New Canaan, to Hartford, to Farmington.
Last week, detectives searched large trash bins around Albany Avenue in Hartford.
According to court documents, garbage bags with bloody clothing and a sponge were found. The blood is believed to be Jennifer Dulos'.
The documents also said city cameras recorded a pickup truck with a man and woman inside who were "placing multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles at over 30 locations" in Hartford.
Two altered Connecticut license plates registered to Fotis Dulos were thrown into a storm drain, according to the documents.
Police are also asking people to save video of the roadways from Wednesday May 22 to Saturday May 25.
Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan on May 24. She has been missing ever since.
Jennifer and Fotis were in the middle of a heated divorce and custody battle when she went missing.
(1) comment
How much evidence could there be for them to stop at 30 different trash bins in Hartford to dispose of stuff? This tells me that they probably cut her up into small pieces in the garage and then cleaned up all the mess they made, creating a lot of material to get rid of. I bet she is in the landfill.
