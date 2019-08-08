HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the estranged husband of a missing mother is set to face a judge again on Friday, it’s being learned that the search for her has cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime.
According to the state’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the search for 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos has cost $557,609 in overtime, as of July 18.
The department said 8,847.5 overtime hours were logged up through July 18.
Jennifer Dulos went missing on May 24 after dropping her children off at school.
Since she went missing, the search for her has spanned several towns, including her hometown New Canaan, Farmington, Avon, and Hartford.
In Hartford, detectives spent roughly three weeks searching the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, or MIRA, trash plant.
That search came after Jennifer’s husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were allegedly seen on surveillance camera dumping bags in trash bins throughout the city of Hartford.
Authorities have spent countless hours searching homes, storm drains, parks, and even several bodies of water.
The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection said 193 of their personnel worked on the investigation through July 18 from units including canine, Eastern, Central and Western District Major Crimes; Cyber Crime; Emergency Services; Fire & Explosives; Counter Terrorism; Field Operations; Training Academy; and from all Troops except Troop I.
Fotis Dulos is expected to face a judge on Friday on charges of tempering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Troconis also faces the same charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.