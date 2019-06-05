HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The search for a missing mother from New Canaan entered its 12th day on Wednesday.

Investigators scouring several locations in the state for Jennifer Dulos were led to a trash facility in Hartford on Tuesday.

Sources told Channel 3 that they are looking for her remains.

Timeline of events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance As the search continues more than one week after a 50-year-old mother disappeared, her estranged husband and his girlfriend are now facing charges.

State police were seen rummaging through the plant for hours on Tuesday. However, it's unclear if anything was found or if the search would continue there on Wednesday.

Sources told Channel 3 that it could take days.

Eyewitness News cameras spotted detectives wearing hazmat suits and masks. Police dogs were also there.

Last week, detectives searched large trash bins around Albany Avenue in Hartford.

According to court documents, garbage bags with bloody clothing and a sponge were found. The blood is believed to be Jennifer Dulos'.

The documents also said city cameras recorded a pickup truck with a man and woman inside who were "placing multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles at over 30 locations" in Hartford.

In the midst of the search efforts, Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, along with his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested in connection with the case. Both faced a judge on Monday for tampering with evidence.

Troconois posted her bond.

Fotis Dulos remains behind bars.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan last month.

