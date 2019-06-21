HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It has been about a month since a mother of five children disappeared in New Canaan.
However, sources told Channel 3 that the part of the search for Jennifer Dulos that's happening at a trash facility in Hartford is coming to an end.
Those sources said it would wrap up by the end of the week. Though, state police said the investigation is still very active.
As many as 25 to 30 investigators are working the case on a daily basis. They have been tight-lipped over what they have found.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
For weeks, state police investigators and their K9s have been sifting through tons of shredded trash at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority facility.
Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24.
It's the same day police said cameras in Hartford's north end recorded someone fitting the description of her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, dropping off garbage bags in dumpsters along a 4 mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
According to court paperwork, the cameras captured two people in a Ford Raptor-like truck. Fotis Dulos owns a truck like that.
The cameras recorded the two people in that truck making 30 stops to toss out the bags, the documents said.
Police said those bags contained evidence such as a kitchen sponge with the blood of Jennifer Dulos on it.
It's why state police focused on the MIRA facility. Sources said they've been looking for her remains.
Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested for tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. However, both are out on bond.
Fotis Dulos' lawyer, Norm Pattis, claims both his client and Troconis have alibis for their whereabouts on May 24.
The search for Jennifer Dulos has spanned from New Canaan and Pound Ridge, NY to Farmington, Avon and Hartford.
“It would be irresponsible to try to predict when that portion of the investigation will be complete," said Brian Foley, commissioner's assistant, DESPP. "There are still a lot of unknowns. But I can tell you this, in the most horrible environment,The Connecticut State police major crimes detectives have been incredibly meticulous and dedicated. They cannot be too careful.”
The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos has made national and international headlines.
She has been added to the National Missing and Unidentified Missing Persons System.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Canaan Police Department. More information can be found on a website police created for the case here.
