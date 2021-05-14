SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Family and friends of a missing mother from South Windsor organized a search team Friday morning to try and track her down.
Jessica Edwards disappeared several days ago.
Edwards' loved ones said they will meet at 10 a.m. to continue searching in a few different areas in the greater Hartford area.
They said they are working with police and are desperate to bring her home.
Friday marked the fifth day of the search. Investigators hope the public can help, because the trail has gone cold.
Edwards is 30 years old and is described as 5'3" tall and weighs around 150 pounds.
She is a new mom and recently was married.
Her family said she disappeared early Monday morning.
She’s a student at Manchester Community College and apparently emailed a professor early Monday morning to say she wouldn’t be in class; however, police said Edwards left her vehicle at home and turned off her cell phone.
Friday's search will focus in the area around Jennings Road near the boat house, not far from South Windsor's border with East Hartford and Hartford.
Investigators said they don’t have any evidence of foul play, but they haven’t ruled it out.
Her family, friends, and police said they just want to make sure she’s safe.
"And if Jessica, you're watching, please contact us and let us know you're okay," South Windsor Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.
Family members were adamant that Jessica would not disappear without taking her baby with her.
In fact, they said she just bought a matching cap and gown for her and the baby to celebrate her graduation day.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Windsor police.
