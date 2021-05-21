HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The search for a missing South Windsor mother continues on Friday.

Investigators and loved ones have been focused on a number of areas, including Riverside Park in Hartford.

Edwards disappeared on May 10. She was last seen getting into an unknown car around 7 a.m. that morning.

She's a Manchester Community College Student who never showed up to her clinical class at Hartford Hospital.

Police said her phone is off and her vehicle was left at home.

Police are calling her disappearance suspicious.

Last weekend, police canvassed the Cinnamon Springs Condominiums in South Windsor where Edwards lives with her 7-month-old baby.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at her home and three vehicles there in order to look for evidence that might help them understand what happened.

Police described Edwards as standing 5'3" tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the South Windsor Police Department at 860-644-2551.