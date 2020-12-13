SOMERS, CT (WFSB) -- The search for a missing therapy dog has concluded with unfortunate results.
The dog, named Annie, went missing on Dec. 8 around 4:30 p.m., in the area of Main Street and South Road in Somers.
Channel 3 received several messages from community members about the missing dog Saturday morning.
According to information posted on a Facebook page created in an effort to locate the dog, Annie may have been hurt or limping as a result of being hit by a car.
A $500 reward was being offered amid a search for Annie.
CT Dog Gone Recovery stated that Annie was found deceased during a ground search Sunday morning.
"Our deepest condolences to Annie’s family, who searched tirelessly. Also, a huge thank you to the Somers community. The of support these last few days is nothing short of amazing . Run Free," the organization said in a statement.
(1) comment
A therapy dog? No confirmation that it's a therapy dog.
