NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are expected to resume a search for a possible submerged vehicle in North Canaan on Wednesday.
According to Norfolk PIO Jon Barbagallo, crews began searching the Housatonic River on Tuesday.
They patrolled the river, which at the time was between 5 to 10 feet above normal due to Tuesday's heavy rain.
Barbagallo said the search was hampered by muddy water and floating debris.
Boat crews from throughout Region 5 are patrolling the Housatonic River in North Canaan to probe the bottom for a possible submerged vehicle. The river is about 5-10 feet above normal and the search is hampered by muddy water and floating debris. pic.twitter.com/PqQExcLK91— Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) September 26, 2018
Crews returned from the river later Tuesday night without finding anything, but said they would continue to look on Wednesday morning.
