Housatonic River search

Crews searched the Housatonic River in North Canaan for a possible submerged vehicle on Tuesday night. (@NorfolkPIO1)

NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are expected to resume a search for a possible submerged vehicle in North Canaan on Wednesday.

According to Norfolk PIO Jon Barbagallo, crews began searching the Housatonic River on Tuesday.

They patrolled the river, which at the time was between 5 to 10 feet above normal due to Tuesday's heavy rain.

Barbagallo said the search was hampered by muddy water and floating debris.

Crews returned from the river later Tuesday night without finding anything, but said they would continue to look on Wednesday morning.

