SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching an armed suspect near an orchard in Southington who they believe is connected to a shooting that closed a highway in Cheshire.

State police said they responded to Rogers Orchard in Southington to search for the "armed and dangerous" suspect.

People living in the area of Rogers Orchard on the Southington/Wolcott line were asked to stay in their homes.

A large police presence was reported at the orchard.

I-84 west in Cheshire reopens amid shooting investigation Interstate 84 west was closed in Cheshire due to a shooting investigation, according to state police.

Earlier in the morning, state police were sent to Interstate 84 west in the area of exit 26, right on the Cheshire/Waterbury line, for reports of a shooting.

A victim was transported to a local hospital. The extent of the injuries were unknown.

State police said they're searching for a 31-year-old male suspect who is approximately 5'8" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

They said he is believed to have dark facial hair and possibly a beard.

"Please remain in your homes unless necessary to leave," Wolcott police posted to social media. "If seen in the area, please call 911, do not approach."

#BREAKING: @CT_STATE_POLICE and #Wolcott police are telling people in the area of Rogers Orchards in #Southington to stay in their homes due to a search for a man believed to be armed & dangerous! Description below, call 911, DO NOT APPROACH! #ct #news #wfsb @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/LHUjnWCzZQ — Caitlin Francis (@CaitlinMFrancis) June 25, 2021

Troopers said they are working with Wolcott and Southington police.

"There is a search being conducted in the area of Rogers Orchards," state police said. "A reverse 911 was conducted to the residents in the area. We ask everyone to please avoid the area if possible."

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.