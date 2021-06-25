SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A shooting suspect is still on the loose and the manhunt continued deep into the night.

Police have been working all day long to find the person responsible for a shooting on one of Connecticut's busiest interstates.

State police said they responded to Rogers Orchard in Southington to search for the "armed and dangerous" suspect.

A news conference happened around noon during which they told neighbors to expect a heavy police presence. They have been combing through the area with a helicopter, an armored truck, and several K9 units.

People living in the area of Rogers Orchard on the Southington/Wolcott line were asked to stay in their homes.`

"Nervous, but I have faith the Wolcott, Cheshire, Southington, State Police have a group of highly dedicated officers and they will catch him, and they’re really great at what they do," Wolcott resident Rick Kulmann said.

Earlier in the morning, state police were sent to Interstate 84 west in the area of exit 26, right on the Cheshire/Waterbury line, for reports of a shooting.

A victim was transported to a local hospital. The extent of the injuries were unknown.

State police said they're searching for a 31-year-old male suspect who is approximately 5'8" tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

They said he is believed to have dark facial hair and possibly a beard.

"If seen in the area, please call 911, do not approach," Wolcott police posted to social media.

Troopers said they are working with Wolcott and Southington police.

"There is a search being conducted in the area of Rogers Orchards," state police said. "A reverse 911 was conducted to the residents in the area. We ask everyone to please avoid the area if possible."

State Police said Friday afternoon that they were still searching for the suspect, but called off their search later in the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to give State Police a call at 203-267-2240.

