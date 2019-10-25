HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A search for suspects continued on Friday, that day after a woman was struck and killed by a driver whom police said was fleeing from a shooting in Hartford.
Police said the 71-year-old grandmother was an unintended victim of a drive-by shooting.
A 71-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car that was fleeing from the scene of a shooting in Hartford.
They said people in two vehicles fired at each other at Garden and Westland streets around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
One of the drivers went in reverse and struck the woman as she was trying to get to safety, police said.
"It hurts," an eyewitness told Channel 3. "I have a mother, I have sisters. It hurts. She’s a real nice woman when you get to know her. She cares about the community."
One of the cars involved in the incident eventually crashed a few blocks away from the shooting scene. The driver struck a building.
Police said they took a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old into custody. The 17-year-old was found hiding with a gunshot wound. The role of the 16-year-old in the incident remains under investigation.
Two other suspects were still on the loose as of Friday morning. Police did not have a description of them or their vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police.
