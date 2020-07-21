HADDAM, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews expect to be back out on the water Tuesday in Haddam to search for a teen who rescued his two younger brothers before disappearing.
Connecticut State Police, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and local dive teams spent hours searching for the swimmer near Haddam Meadows State Park on Monday afternoon.
So far, they have not been able to locate him.
DEEP said on Tuesday morning that the search switched from a potential rescue to a recovery mission.
“I know my two little ones are safe because of their brother,” said William Davis, the swimmer's father.
William Davis said his 18-year-old son is the swimmer who went missing.
As crews searched the Connecticut River, Davis said it all started with his children playing a game of football.
“He saw his brothers too far out and the football was further, so he went for the boys and the football,” Davis said.
Davis said his son was trying to get his siblings to safety when he went under the water.
“It’s a hard pill to swallow,” Davis said.
People who visited Haddam Meadows State Park were horrified to learn of the ongoing search.
“It’s scary knowing that I have a niece that’s young, knowing that I have family members that are young. It’s scary knowing that they can go missing,” said Amanda Norman.
Davis said as he waits for answers, there is one thing certain for him.
“He saved his brothers. He was a hero,” Davis said.
DEEP said it plans on continuing the search on Tuesday morning.
