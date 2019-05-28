NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The search for a missing teenage swimmer in Candlewood Lake in New Milford is now a recovery mission, officials confirm.
The unidentified 17-year-old boy was swimming with friends on Monday afternoon when he went under water and never resurfaced.
The search was suspended on Monday night. It was expected to resume on Tuesday morning.
Police called it difficult because the water is dark and murky.
According to New Milford Mayor Peter Bass, the disappearance was reported in the Dike's Point Park area.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Newtown police assisted with sonar boats to try and locate the teen.
Surrounding agencies, including scuba teams, responded to the area.
The area is known for swimming, but is "swim at your own risk."
Dr. Ralph Tremaglio was enjoying Memorial Day on his boat with his family when he heard three teenage boys yelling for help.
"And they were saying it was their friend who had a panic attack or anxiety attack while swimming and went under," Tremaglio said.
The three boys had safely reached Rock Island, but their friend did not.
"We were stunned. We didn't know what we could do. Some younger guys borrowed life jackets from us and other boats just started diving," Tremaglio said.
Police said the missing teen is from New Milford, but have not released his identity.
No additional information was released.
