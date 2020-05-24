DERBY, CT (WFSB) - State and local authorities are continuing to comb the area for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide in Willington.
According to Derby Police, officials responded to the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Cullens Hill Road early Sunday morning to investigate a minor, single vehicle accident.
The vehicle was abandoned when police arrived around 6:45 a.m.
Officials say that the exact time of the crash and the circumstances surrounding it remain unknown at this time.
The vehicle is believed to be associated with Peter Manfredonia, the person believed to have killed a man in Willington with a sharp edged blade and also injured another party on Friday.
Seymour Police say that authorities are searching for the suspect on foot in the area of Great Hill Road and Roosevelt Drive (Rt. 43).
Manfredonia was reportedly on Tomlinson Road around 9:00 a.m.
Officials with the Newtown Police Department confirm that the suspect does have ties to Newtown.
Members of the CT State Police are on scene assisting.
Authorities were also seen across various parts of Derby, including the high school on Chatfield Street, and Seymour.
Osbornedale State Park is temporarily closed to the public as part of the investigation and residents are being asked to avoid the area until the investigation is over.
Roosevelt Drive in the town of Derby by Cedric Avenue is closed off as multiple police and K9 units investigate an unspecified building.
State Police say that Manfredonia may be armed with a pistol and long guns and is believed to also have food rations with him.
The 23-year-old Manfredonia is described as a 6'3" white male, with disheveled, black hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 240 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying some type of bag.
If you see Manfredonia, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
Residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area.
Aerial assistance is also being provided.
