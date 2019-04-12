WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven police are hoping the public can help track down a missing veteran.
Ronald Hudson was last seen in West Haven on April 6 and has ties to the Veterans Administration Facility.
He also has ties to Meriden, Bridgeport and Rocky Hill.
He reportedly has medical conditions which require prescription medication, police said.
Police described Hudson as being 60 years old, stocky, standing 5'10" tall and having salt and pepper short hair.
He also has brown eyes and could be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3900.
